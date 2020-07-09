Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Seek the face of the Lord, encounter Christ in suffering refugees

July 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On July 8, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Santa Marta Chapel (video) to commemorate the 7th anniversary of his first apostolic journey to the Italian island of Lampedusa (map).

