Former comptroller of Diocese of Steubenville pleads guilty to tax crimes, embezzlement

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “From 2004 through 2016, [David] Franklin caused payroll taxes to be withheld from employee paychecks . . . but did not pay the withheld funds over to the Internal Revenue Service,” according to the Justice Department. “As a result, the Diocesan Entities had to pay and did pay the IRS $2,778,462.68 . . . Franklin also embezzled $299,500.”

