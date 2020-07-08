Catholic World News

CO19’s effect on Catholic schools: as some close, others innovate

July 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “Unable to withstand the effects of the prolonged coronavirus shutdown on already-fragile resources,” more than 100 Catholic schools in the US “are closing their doors permanently, causing some to question whether America’s Catholic school system will survive,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!