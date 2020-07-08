Catholic World News

Native Americans grapple with legacy of Catholic boarding schools

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: One-quarter of the 400 boarding schools for Native Americans in the United States were Catholic schools. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Native American Affairs is “looking at an apology for the boarding school period,” said Father Michael Carson of the USCCB. “We’ve made it clear to Catholic leaders that [reconciliation] needs to be dealt with at the highest level within the subcommittee and bishops’ conference.”

