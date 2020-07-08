Catholic World News

Protesters, counter-protestors at Indiana parish whose priest compared Black Lives Matter to ‘maggots’

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Timothy Doherty of Lafayette suspended Very Rev. Theodore Rothrock, VF, after he referred to Black Lives Matter as “maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families.” Father Rothrock apologized: “It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I am sorry that my words have caused any hurt to anyone.”

