Mississippi bishops, in pastoral letter, deplore racism

July 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We join our voices to vehemently denounce racism, a plague among us,” the state’s bishops said in a joint statement. “It is an evil and a force of destruction that eats away at the soul of our nation. Ultimately, it is a moral problem that requires a moral remedy—a transformation of the human heart—and compels us to act.”

