Catholic Charities leader apologizes for ‘racism’ accusation

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Rob McCann, the president of Catholic Charities in Eastern Washington, has apologized for a public statement in which he proclaimed that the Catholic Church is racist. After a meeting with Spokane’s Bishop Thomas Daly, McCann acknowledged that his statement had offended some Catholics. “For that I am deeply and truly sorry,” he said. Bishop Daly announced that this year’s collection for Catholic Charities “will either be replaced by or taken in conjunction with the Black and Indian Missions Collection.”

