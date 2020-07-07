Catholic World News

Christian patriarchs protest radical effort to reconfigure Jerusalem

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “status quo” that allows for peaceful coexistence among religious groups in Jerusalem’s Old City is being threatened, the Christian patriarchs of Jerusalem have warned, citing a campaign by radical Jewish groups to buy up real estate in traditionally Christian neighborhoods. The Church leaders’ protest—signed by 13 Christian leaders including Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella—responds to a controversial court ruling that allowed a sale of property belonging to the Greek Orthodox patriarchate.

