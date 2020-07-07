Catholic World News
Bishops, other faith leaders call for ‘robust’ international CO19 funding
July 07, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic Relief Services
CWN Editor's Note: Signatories called on Congress “to prioritize critical emergency resources for America’s international humanitarian and infectious disease response in upcoming legislation.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
