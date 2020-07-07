Catholic World News

Major Andean Marian pilgrimage suspended for first time in 150 years

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We must live the faith, but we must be obedient, as Catholic faithful we must be very responsible and implement biosecurity measures,” the bishops’ conference of Ecuador said in a statement.

