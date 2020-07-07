Catholic World News

El Paso’s bishop rolls back church re-openings, bans wedding and funeral Masses

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am becoming aware that in certain rites safe practices are not prevailing and their guidance is often being ignored,” Bishop Mark Seitz said in a letter as he noted surging local CO19 cases. “The primary occasions in which this is taking place are at Funeral Masses, at Funeral Homes and at Weddings.”

