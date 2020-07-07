Catholic World News

Lockdown has increased risk of grooming, abuse of minors, says expert

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The US has registered a 106% increase in reports of suspected (child sexual abuse) — rising from 983,734 reports in March 2019 to 2,027,520 in the very same month in 2020,” according to the report.

