Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: Stop demonizing the NYPD

July 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Our valiant police officers have one of the most perilous, stressful duties around, and from what I have seen in my nearly dozen years here, they do it with care, compassion and competence,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York wrote in an op-ed. “Now we have added to their load with continual, at times exaggerated, rash and inaccurate criticism, combined with rocks, Molotov cocktails and taunts.”

