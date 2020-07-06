Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal encourages work of Couples for Christ

July 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell is prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life; Couples for Christ is an international lay movement founded in the Philippines in 1981.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!