Proposed UK abortion changes could violate conscience rights, bioethics center says

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: One amendment to a domestic abuse bill would enshrine home abortions in law; the second, according to the Anscombe Bioethics Centre, would be “a staging post to the repeal of all protections for the unborn child at all stages of pregnancy.”

