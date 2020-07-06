Catholic World News

Illinois governor’s CO19 order can favor religious gatherings over political ones, federal court rules

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In rejecting arguments by Republican organizations that “the governor’s COVID Order placing more restrictions on political party gatherings than religious gatherings violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments,” a district court ruled that “the Constitution does not accord a political party the same express protections as it provides to religion.”

