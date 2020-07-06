Catholic World News

In Mexico, bishop deplores massacre at drug rehabilitation center

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Irapuato, a city of 380,000 in Guanajuato (map), at least 26 were killed in the attack, the Associated Press reported.

