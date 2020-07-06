Catholic World News

Pope renews call for ‘global and immediate ceasefire’

July 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This week the United Nations Security Council adopted a Resolution which proposes some measures to deal with the devastating consequences of the Covid-19 virus, particularly for areas in conflict zones,” Pope Francis said on July 5, following the praying of the Angelus. “The request for a global and immediate ceasefire, which would allow that peace and security necessary to provide the needed humanitarian assistance, is commendable.”

