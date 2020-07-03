Catholic World News
Pakistani Christian, attacked after moving into Muslim neighborhood, dies in hospital
July 03, 2020
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Peshawar, a city of 2 million.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
