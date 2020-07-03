Catholic World News

Court rejects diocese’s suit against abortion coverage mandate

July 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Albany Times-Union

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Albany (New York) argued that the state regulation “went against First Amendment protections for freedom of religion, speech, expression, the equal protection clause of the state and U.S. constitutions and certain separation of powers doctrines,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!