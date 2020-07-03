Catholic World News

Vatican CO19 commission official backs debt reduction, ceasefires, universal basic income

July 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Augusto Zampini, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development’s adjunct secretary is playing a leading role in the Vatican’s new CO19 commission.

