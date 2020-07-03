Catholic World News

‘Soft despotism’ of anti-Catholicism on the rise, USCCB religious liberty chairman warns

July 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami spoke of “these new Jacobins we see around”—a reference to the French Revolution (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

