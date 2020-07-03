Catholic World News

Video released for July papal prayer intention

July 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s July 2020 prayer intention is “that today’s families may be accompanied with love, respect, and guidance.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “The family ought to be protected. It faces many dangers: the fast pace of life, stress. Sometimes, parents forget to play with their children. The Church needs to encourage families and stay at their side, helping them to discover ways that allow them to overcome all of these difficulties.”

