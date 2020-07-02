Catholic World News

Tucson bishop closes churches

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Weisenberger of Tucson, Arizona, has closed the churches of the diocese in response to a surge of CO19 cases. “Now is the time to let the Church come to you in your homes,” the bishop said. Arizona emergency regulations allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, but the bishop said that “our parishes will no longer be open to the public.”

