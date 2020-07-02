Catholic World News

Missionaries transform lives of Dalits in Bangladesh

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 161 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. Dalits (once more commonly known as “untouchables”) now make up half the Catholic population in one of Bangladesh’s dioceses.

