Catholic World News

61 parishes in Diocese of Pittsburgh merge into 15 new ones

July 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on WPXI-TV

CWN Editor's Note: There were 321 parishes in the diocese in 1980, 218 in 2000, and 200 in 2016 (historical statistics); there are now 106.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!