Capitol Hill parish: visiting priest assaulted

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Haake, OMV, “was recently assaulted on the streets of Southeast Washington,” St. Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill announced. A police report stated that Father Haake fell, according to WUSA-TV.

