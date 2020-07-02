Catholic World News

Bishops grateful for Supreme Court’s decision in Blaine amendment case

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a landmark victory for educational freedom, the US Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a state scholarship program in Montana that excluded support for religious schools. The White House also welcomed the decision.

