Vatican Secretary of State summons US, Israeli envoys over West Bank annexation moves

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin met with the US and Israeli ambassadors “in order to express the concern of the Holy See regarding possible unilateral actions that may further jeopardize the search for peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” according to a press office statement. As the meeting took place, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s annexation plan was in disarray.

