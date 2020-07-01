Catholic World News

Guam archdiocese cuts support for convicted archbishop

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Agana, Guam, will cut off its financial support for former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was removed from office last year after the Vatican found him guilty on sex-abuse charges. Ordinarily a diocese is obligated by canon law to provide lifetime support for a retired bishop, but the Vatican had stripped Archbishop Apuron of his office. The Agana archdiocese is now in bankruptcy due to abuse judgments.

