Msgr. Georg Ratzinger dies at 96

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Pope-emeritus Benedict, died on July 1, at the age of 96. The retired Pontiff had traveled to Regensburg, Germany, just two weeks ago, to visit his ailing brother for the last time.

