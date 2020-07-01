Catholic World News

2 Texas bishops test positive for CO19

July 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Retired Galveston-Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza, 89, was president of the US bishops’ conference from 1998 to 2001. Retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Rizzotto, who also has contracted the virus, is 88.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!