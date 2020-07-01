Catholic World News

New Amazon ecclesial conference will ‘carry forward synodal journey’

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The new Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon is an outgrowth of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which was held last October and resulted in the Pope’s February apostolic exhortation, Querida Amazonia.

