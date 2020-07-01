Catholic World News

Texas bishop laments Supreme Court decisions on abortion, death penalty

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “One decision hands the administration the keys to the death chamber by clearing the way to the resumption of federal executions,” said Bishop Mark Seitz, whom Pope Francis recently praised for his protest of George Floyd’s death. “The court’s other decision devastatingly furthers the acceptability of abortion in our culture, elevating a tragically flawed and destructive notion of autonomy over even basic medical standards for women.”

