Black Catholics reflect on fight against racism

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Both abortion and racism are part of the culture of death,” said Louis Brown, executive director of the health care nonprofit Christ Medicus. “The right to life beginning with the unborn is the preeminent social issue of our time because of its gravity. But fighting against racism is an outgrowth of fighting to advance the right to life.”

