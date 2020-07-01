Catholic World News

July papal prayer intention: our families

July 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s July prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that today’s families may be accompanied with love, respect, and guidance.”

