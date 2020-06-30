Catholic World News

Vatican prosecutor seizes financial documents at St. Peter’s basilica

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican prosecutors have seized documents related at the Fabric of St. Peter: the office that maintains the Vatican basilica. The move comes after the Vatican’s auditor general raised questions about financial transactions.

In a related development, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Mario Girodano as a special commissioner to reorganize the Fabric of St. Peter and “clarify its administration.”

