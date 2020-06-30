Catholic World News

Polish group seeks Pope’s action against sex abuse, cover-up

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Father was informed about the appeal and prays for those who sent it,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, told the Associated Press. “The Church must do everything possible so that canonical norms are applied, that cases of abuse are brought to light and those guilty of the crimes are punished.”

