China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilization

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The campaign over the past four years in the far west region of Xinjiang (map) is leading to what some experts are calling a form of ‘demographic genocide,’” according to the report.

