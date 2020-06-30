Catholic World News

Papal electric bicycle donation aids charity auction

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The proceeds will benefit UNITALSI (the Italian National Union of Transport for the Ill to Lourdes and International Sanctuaries), aiding the transportation of sick children to the Marian shrine of Lourdes.

