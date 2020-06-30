Brother Alois of Taizé meets with Pope

Catholic World News

June 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Taizé Community, an ecumenical French monastic community, was founded by Brother Roger Schütz in 1940.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!