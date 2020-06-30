Catholic World News

In Egypt, 2 men sentenced to prison for ‘spreading and promoting’ Shi’a Islam

June 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: Almost all of Egypt’s Muslims are Sunni Muslims; the nation of 102 million is 90% Muslim and 9% Christian (8% Coptic Orthodox).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

