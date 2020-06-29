Catholic World News

Pope sends greetings to Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent his greetings to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople on June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. For years the Orthodox Patriarch has sent a delegation to Rome for that feast day, with the Pope reciprocating by sending delegates to Turkey for the patronal feast of St. Andrew. This year, because of CO19 travel restrictions, no delegation has been sent.

