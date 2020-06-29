Catholic World News

Pope blesses pallia: sign of unity for metropolitan archbishops

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis blessed the pallia that will be given to newly appointed metropolitan archbishops around the world. The pallium, a while woolen vestment worn around the neck, is the symbol of the archbishop’s authority and his unity with the See of Peter. In the past, new archbishops traveled to Rome to be invested with the pallium. Under Pope Francis the ceremony has usually taken place in the archbishop’s own see.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!