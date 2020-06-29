Catholic World News

Uruguay: bishops oppose effort to legalize euthanasia

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Uruguay’s Catholic bishops have denounced a bid to legalize assisted suicide, which they characterize as “homicide carried out in a clinical setting.”

