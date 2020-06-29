Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan warns against destruction of historical memory

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “God forbid we’d go through a cultural revolution as China did five decades ago,” writes Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York in an op-ed column appearing in the Wall Street Journal. “Beware those who want to purify memories and present a tidy—and inaccurate—history.”

