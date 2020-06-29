Catholic World News

‘In almost every instance we failed this courageous man,’ prelate says of victim of abuse by former bishop

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Weldon (1905-1982) led the Diocese of Springfield (Massachusetts) from 1950 to 1977. An investigation found that abuse allegations against him are “unequivocally credible.”

