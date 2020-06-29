Catholic World News
Thai officials to reopen case of murdered Karen Christian activist
June 29, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The Karen (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) are a people who live in Myanmar and neighboring nations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
