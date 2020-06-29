Catholic World News

Catholic University of America faces shortfall of at least $25M

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tower

CWN Editor's Note: John Garvey, the university’s president, said that faculty salary cuts were “off the table.” Pay raises have been suspended, as have retirement plan contributions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!