Catholic World News

Leading German bishop says Pope appreciates ‘synodal way’

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “I feel strengthened by the intensive exchange with the Holy Father to continue on the path we have taken,” Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the new president of the bishops’ conference, said following a June 27 audience with Pope Francis. “The Pope appreciates this project, which he associates closely with the concept of ‘synodality’ which he coined.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!